Wednesday Evening 03/26/2025

The Kenai Peninsula’s only online farmer’s market is no longer in service. The Alaska Food Hub program connected consumers with farmers, and distributed locally-grown produce to communities across the peninsula. Former Homer resident, Hannah Harrison, raised in the Cook Inlet commercial salmon industry and now living in Canada recently released a documentary focused on the Great Lakes commercial fisheries.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.