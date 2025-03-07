Friday Morning 03/07/2025

A federal funding freeze has forced the shutdown of programs in Homer that support local farmers, habitat restoration, and invasive species removal, and President Donald Trump voiced his support for a long-discussed – but unbuilt – Alaska LNG energy project on Tuesday, during his first address to Congress since taking office in January.

