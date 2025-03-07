© 2025 KBBI
Friday Evening 03/07/2025

By Simon Lopez
Published March 7, 2025 at 6:30 PM AKST
Twelve high school students from across the Kenai Peninsula have been selected as finalists in this year’s Caring for the Kenai competition; time is running out for the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District to greenlight a balanced spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year; and marine biologist and author David Scheel will discuss Kachemak Bay’s giant Pacific octopuses next Tuesday.

Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay's beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
