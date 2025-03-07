Friday Evening 03/07/2025

Twelve high school students from across the Kenai Peninsula have been selected as finalists in this year’s Caring for the Kenai competition; time is running out for the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District to greenlight a balanced spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year; and marine biologist and author David Scheel will discuss Kachemak Bay’s giant Pacific octopuses next Tuesday.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.