Thursday Evening 02/13/2025

This summer, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game is restricting king salmon sport fishing in Cook Inlet due to low returns; and Alaska’s Emergency Operations Center has cancelled an annual test of the system responsible for alerting Alaskans about potential tsunamis.

