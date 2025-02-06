Thursday Evening 02/06/2025

Homer Chamber of Commerce held their annual meeting and auction on Tuesday this week at the recently opened and renamed Porcupine Theater on Pioneer Avenue. Sterling and Funny River have a new representative on the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.