Tuesday Evening 1/7/2025

The state corporation spearheading an effort to build a $44 billion natural gas pipeline between the North Slope and Nikiski says it’s finalizing an agreement with a private company to lead the project. Alaska State Troopers arrested a former candidate for the Homer City Council last Saturday for several charges including arson. The 34th Alaska Legislature starts this month.

