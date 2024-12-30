Monday Evening 12/30/2024

On Tuesday night, the 7th annual New Year’s fireworks display will light up the skies over Mariner Park, on the Homer Spit; the man largely responsible for running and growing the sport in the region was recently inducted into the Alaska Rugby Hall of Fame; and Governor Mike Dunleavy said Friday he intends to establish a state Department of Agriculture that he says would improve Alaska’s ability to feed itself.

