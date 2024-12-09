© 2024 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 12/09/2024

By Simon Lopez
Published December 9, 2024 at 6:30 PM AKST
Salaries for a handful of Kenai Peninsula Borough School District administrators are set for the next three years following unanimous school board approval; and The Kenai Peninsula Borough will pay an Anchorage firm nearly $400,000 to study the refurbishment and potential consolidation of some Soldotna-area schools.

Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay's beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
