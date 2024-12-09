Monday Evening 12/09/2024

Salaries for a handful of Kenai Peninsula Borough School District administrators are set for the next three years following unanimous school board approval; and The Kenai Peninsula Borough will pay an Anchorage firm nearly $400,000 to study the refurbishment and potential consolidation of some Soldotna-area schools.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.