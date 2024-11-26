© 2024 KBBI
Tuesday Evening 11/26/2024

By Simon Lopez
Published November 26, 2024 at 6:30 PM AKST
A Homer man will spend more than three years in prison for a drunk-driving crash on the Sterling Highway that killed one passenger and injured two others; the natural gas storage facility in Kenai hopes to have almost 20% more capacity online by the start of the new year; and addiction specialists say they’ve begun seeing fentanyl combined with a sedative that puts people using drugs on the Kenai Peninsula at a higher risk of overdose.

Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
