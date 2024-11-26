Tuesday Evening 11/26/2024

A Homer man will spend more than three years in prison for a drunk-driving crash on the Sterling Highway that killed one passenger and injured two others; the natural gas storage facility in Kenai hopes to have almost 20% more capacity online by the start of the new year; and addiction specialists say they’ve begun seeing fentanyl combined with a sedative that puts people using drugs on the Kenai Peninsula at a higher risk of overdose.

