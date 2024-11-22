Friday Evening 11/22/2024

Much of Alaska is only accessible by plane, so it’s no surprise that the state has the most pilots per capita in the country; and the Homer Spit Road has reopened, but for businesses impacted by last weekend’s tidal and wind event, it may take some time to repair and rebuild.

