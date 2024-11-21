Thursday Evening 11/21/2024

A Kenai grand jury indicted 30-year-old Josiah Kelly Wednesday on 12 counts after he was arrested for shooting at two Homer health nonprofits in the past month; Republican Rep. Sarah Vance of Homer appears to have won reelection over independent challenger Brent Johnson after tabulation; and the area between Kenai and Soldotna near Kalifornsky Beach Road isn’t known for its eateries. But, one first time restaurant owner is looking to change that.

