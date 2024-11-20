Wednesday Evening 11/20/2024

Republican Rep. Sarah Vance appears to have won reelection over independent challenger Brent Johnson after tabulation. When Kenai Peninsula lawmakers head to Juneau in January, they’ll take with them a list of projects they want the State of Alaska to pay for. Kenai Peninsula College hosted a discussion last week about the history of salmon and the region’s Indigenous people.

