Tuesday Evening 11/19/2024

Kenai Peninsula school board members approved two charter school applications during a special meeting on Monday. Alaska State Troopers arrested an Anchorage woman for allegedly smuggling drugs into a prison in Seward earlier this month. The Alutiiq Museum received about $150,000 to revamp the Koniag Cultural Library.

