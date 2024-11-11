Monday Morning 11/11/2024

Kenai’s airport is on the hunt for a new business to operate out of its restaurant space. Two Anchorage residents are dead after a vehicle collision on the Kenai Peninsula. A Kodiak High School cooking class had an important lesson only a coastal community school could host – what to do with a live king crab.

Support for the morning newscast comes from the Homer Foundation. For 33 years, The Homer Foundation has worked with friends and neighbors across the Southern Kenai Peninsula to meet the big challenges of today and grow exciting ideas for the future. The Homer Foundation has awarded over $5 million in grants and scholarships. To find out more, visit The Homer Foundation on social media, on the web at www.homerfoundation.org or by calling 907-235-0541.