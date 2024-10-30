Wednesday Evening 10/30/2024

A new public shuttle service is available for residents of Homer – just in time for winter. About a foot of snow fell in Southcentral Alaska’s first major snowstorm this winter, closing schools and snarling Anchorage traffic before tapering off yesterday afternoon. A Soldotna High School administrator was recently recognized with the Alaska Assistant Principal of the Year Award. The City of Homer unveiled a newly remodeled park earlier today.

