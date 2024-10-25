Friday Morning 10/25/2024

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly is considering an ordinance to buy additional land for the Chapman School in Anchor Point, and the Kenai Performers will soon take flight in a wacky production of the French comedy classic “Boeing Boeing.”, and one of Kenai’s only addiction treatment organizations has relocated to a new, larger space.

