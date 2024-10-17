Thursday Evening 10/17/2024

The Homer Planning Commission held a special meeting yesterday to consider a proposed hotel development at the base of the Homer Spit, and they got an earful. Do charter schools discriminate against low-income students and students with disabilities? That was the topic of conversation at Monday’s Kenai Peninsula School District charter school oversight committee meeting while considering whether to renew a local school’s governing document.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.

