Friday Evening 09/27/2024

The National Weather Service is splitting up forecast areas in the state to provide more detailed information about the weather in Southcentral Alaska. Alaska State Troopers arrested two Seward residents on charges related to selling illegal drugs last week. A traveling exhibit about Americans during the Holocaust and World War II made its way to Seward. Tuesday is municipal election day. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

