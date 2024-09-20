Friday Evening 09/20/2024

The M/V Tustumena turned 60 years old this year; and the victors of Kenai’s annual selective fishing derby were crowned Wednesday at Kenai City Hall.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.