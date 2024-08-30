Friday Evening 08/30/2024

Salmon sharks appear to be turning up in fishermen’s nets, and washing up on public beaches around Kodiak Island in greater frequency this summer; a remote landslide produced a tsunami at Kenai Fjords National Park near Seward earlier this month; and an Alaska Superior Court judge sentenced a Homer man to 25 years in prison for attempted first degree sexual assault Wednesday.

