Wednesday Morning 08/28/2024

The Homer City Council greenlit a contract with a local engineering firm Monday night to design a connection between two trail systems in the city, and the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge is wrapping up a multimillion-dollar project to enhance salmon movement in streams and rivers.

