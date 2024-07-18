Thursday Evening 07/18/2024

As sockeye salmon counts begin to climb, fishing is in full swing on the Kenai Peninsula. A popular access point for anglers is Sportsman’s Landing, where the Kenai and Russian Rivers converge; and dock users at Kodiak’s biggest boat harbor are being urged to keep an eye out for eagles in the area, as several attacks have been reported in the last week.

