Monday Evening 07/15/2024

The U.S. Coast Guard will patrol the waters around Homer this summer with small-boat teams from Maritime Safety and Security Team Seattle. Seldovia Village Tribe became the first federally recognized Alaska Native tribe to get its TsunamiReady certification, according to a press release from the tribe last week. A new television show about Alaska premiered last week, joining the ranks of Deadliest Catch, Bering Sea Gold and dozens of others.

