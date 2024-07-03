Wednesday Evening 07/03/2024

The Homer City Council offered City Clerk Melissa Jacobsen the city manager position at last night’s meeting. Tomorrow morning, the annual Fourth of July celebration in Seldovia will include a 5-km race known as the Salmon Shuffle. Fireworks are banned across the Kenai Peninsula Borough. A Seward man is accused of making an online threat to “bomb and shoot” Governor Mike Dunleavy’s office.

