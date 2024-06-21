© 2024 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Friday Morning 06/21/2024

By Simon Lopez
Published June 21, 2024 at 10:00 AM AKDT
A Homer man was convicted on multiple counts of sexual assault last week; and the fate of a bed tax ballot question remains in limbo after Tuesday’s Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly meeting.

Support for the morning newscast comes from the Homer Foundation. For 33 years, The Homer Foundation has worked with friends and neighbors across the Southern Kenai Peninsula to meet the big challenges of today and grow exciting ideas for the future. The Homer Foundation has awarded over $5 million in grants and scholarships. To find out more, visit The Homer Foundation  on social media, on the web at www.homerfoundation.org or by calling 907-235-0541.

Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
