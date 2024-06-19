Wednesday Evening 06/19/2024

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly approved a hospital bond that will go on the ballot this October. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game will increase the sockeye salmon bag and possession limit for the Resurrection River and nearby salt waters of Resurrection Bay. Use of salt brine on Kenai Peninsula roads was reduced by about 60% last winter in response to local concerns about the brine’s corrosive qualities. That’s according to Alaska Department of Transportation officials, who joined Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Peter Micciche for a debrief Monday about how maintenance crews treated roads this season.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.

