© 2024 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 06/19/2024

By Jamie Diep
Published June 19, 2024 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly approved a hospital bond that will go on the ballot this October. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game will increase the sockeye salmon bag and possession limit for the Resurrection River and nearby salt waters of Resurrection Bay. Use of salt brine on Kenai Peninsula roads was reduced by about 60% last winter in response to local concerns about the brine’s corrosive qualities. That’s according to Alaska Department of Transportation officials, who joined Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Peter Micciche for a debrief Monday about how maintenance crews treated roads this season.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.

KBBI Newscast
Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
See stories by Jamie Diep