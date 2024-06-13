Thursday Evening 06/13/2024

A company has sent plastic fishing nets destined for the landfill to recyclers for the past 7 years and began collecting nets from Homer and Kenai this year; fishing is steadily improving in the southern Kenai Peninsula and lower Cook Inlet, according to a release from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game Thursday; and volunteers and nonprofits gathered along a stretch of the Kenai River last weekend [06/09] to revegetate an eroded section of river bank.

