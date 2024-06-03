Monday Evening 06/03/2024

A last-minute candidate joined the race for the House District 5, which covers Kodiak, Seward and Cordova. Young anglers get a unique fishing opportunity in June through the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. While the summer months see an influx of people visiting the Kenai Peninsula, it also means increased calls to volunteer first responders.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.

