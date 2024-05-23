Thursday Evening 05/23/2024

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search for three missing people this morning [5/23] after a boat capsized near Seward; The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly chambers were filled Tuesday with more than two dozen attendees, many wearing orange safety vests, who called on the borough to change the way it counts ballots in local elections; and summer is just around the corner and with it brings another transfer season for the Coast Guard’s Air Station Kodiak.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.

