© 2024 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Thursday Evening 05/09/2024

By Simon Lopez
Published May 9, 2024 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

A group of Homer High School students visited Seward in March to tour the Alaska Vocational Technical Center (AVTEC); and The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly approved a $56 million contribution to the borough’s school district for the next fiscal year at its Tuesday night meeting.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez