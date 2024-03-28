Thursday Evening 03/28/2024

The parent company behind three Alaska newspapers has officially been sold to a group of investors, after filing for creditor protection to avoid bankruptcy in January; and an Alaska Native corporation filed an appeal for a rejected conditional use permit application for a hotel development at the base of the Homer Spit.

