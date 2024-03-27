Wednesday Morning 03/27/2024

Last night’s city council meeting in Homer was packed with reports alongside public comment around the upcoming repaving project at the Homer Airport and an ordinance reassigning funds to buy a tractor and heavy-duty truck, and the Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward has hired Wei Ying Wong as its new president and CEO, and if you have an email account with Alaska telecom firm GCI, the company says you can keep it – if you’re willing to pay a fee.

Support for the morning newscast comes from The Homer Foundation. Over 350,000 dollars in student scholarships and grants to South Peninsula charities last year. Did you know there’s a non-profit in our own backyard that can do that? The Homer Foundation is your local independent community foundation. Serving Ninilchik, Anchor Point, Homer, Seldovia, Nanwalek, Port Graham, and everywhere in between for 32 years, we’re connecting your generosity to community need every day. Learn more at Homer Foundation.

