Wednesday Evening 03/27/24

The parent company behind three Alaska newspapers has officially been sold to a group of investors, after filing for creditor protection to avoid bankruptcy in January. Last Saturday, over one thousand anglers across the state descended upon Homer for the 30th Annual Homer Winter King Salmon Tournament. Last night’s city council meeting in Homer was packed with reports alongside public comment around the upcoming repaving project at the Homer Airport and an ordinance reassigning funds to buy a tractor and heavy-duty truck.

