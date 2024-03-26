Tuesday Evening 03/26/2024

The Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward has hired Wei Ying Wong as its new president and CEO. An almost $3 million federal appropriation will help the Kenai Peninsula Borough and Homer Electric Associationturn methane into usable fuel. As local art galleries gear up for next month’s installations, Kenai Peninsula College recently unveiled an art exhibit of its own.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.