KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 02/21/24

By Jamie Diep
Published February 21, 2024 at 6:30 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe

After getting rid of its 50% renewable energy goal late last year, Homer Electric Association released its strategic plan for the next three years. A retired Air Force general and fighter pilot is running for District 8, the Alaska State House seat that covers Nikiski, Ridgeway, Sterling and Cooper Landing. A task force in Anchorage is finalizing how the city will use money from marijuana taxes for child care and early education.

