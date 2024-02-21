Wednesday Evening 02/21/24

After getting rid of its 50% renewable energy goal late last year, Homer Electric Association released its strategic plan for the next three years. A retired Air Force general and fighter pilot is running for District 8, the Alaska State House seat that covers Nikiski, Ridgeway, Sterling and Cooper Landing. A task force in Anchorage is finalizing how the city will use money from marijuana taxes for child care and early education.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.