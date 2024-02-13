Tuesday Evening 02/13/2024

Researchers from the University of Alaska Fairbanks published a study last month looking at how ocean acidification affects Pacific razor clam development. A bill aimed at increasing oil and gas production in Cook Inlet took a step forward yesterday. Rep. Sarah Vance of Homer apologized on the house floor yesterday for comments she made in a House Tribal Affairs Committee meeting last week.

