Wednesday Evening 02-07-24

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly introduced an ordinance to sell borough owned land and more at last night’s meeting. Last week, different legislative committees heard testimony on four human trafficking bills sponsored by State Representative Sarah Vance. Amid subzero temperatures during the past two weeks, two Kasilof residents were arrested for animal cruelty for leaving their dog outside in the cold, which led to its death. More women in Alaska are now eligible for Medicaid coverage during pregnancy and after giving birth.

