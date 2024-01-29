© 2024 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 01-29-24

By Jamie Diep
Published January 29, 2024 at 6:30 PM AKST
The Connie Boochever Fellowship awards $3,000 to emerging artists across Alaska. For the first time in the fellowship’s history, two artists from Homer received the award in one year. The topic of education funding has dominated the second session of the 33rd Alaska Legislature so far.

