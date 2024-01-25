© 2024 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Thursday Evening 1/25/2024

By Simon Lopez
Published January 25, 2024 at 6:30 PM AKST


Police arrested a 29-year-old Soldotna woman after they say she burglarized a local business that she worked at on multiple occasions; and the Sun’aq Tribe of Kodiak in collaboration with the Alutiiq Museum have released a textbook to help revitalize an endangered Alaska Native language.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez