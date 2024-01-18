© 2024 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Thursday Evening 1/18/2024

By Simon Lopez
Published January 18, 2024 at 6:30 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe

Alaska State Troopers arrested Keshawn Williams in Seward last Thursday and charged him with 20 offenses, all except three of which were related to domestic violence; and The South Peninsula Athletic and Recreation Center – or SPARC, overcame several challenges and reopened its doors after months of renovations.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of  Bay Realty, listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula since 1974.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez