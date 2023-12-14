© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Thursday Evening 12-14-23

By Josh Krohn
Published December 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKST
Homer Electric Association announced a 3.5% increase in its rates beginning January 1. A Tyonek man was arrested over the weekend for stabbing a man in the neck and slapping a family member, according to court documents. An Anchorage civil rights firm has filed a lawsuit on behalf of 19 Soldotna trailer park residents facing eviction.

KBBI Newscast
Josh Krohn
Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in communications and broadcasting, and a Certified Audio Engineer through the Society of Broadcast Engineers. At 13, he got his first taste for public radio when he interned at KBBI, an experience that shaped his career. Josh returns to Homer after twelve years with Classical 90.7 KVNO, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was senior audio engineer and production coordinator. Previously he was station manager/general manager of KUHB-FM, St. Paul, Alaska, in the Pribilof Islands.
