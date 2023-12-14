Thursday Evening 12-14-23

Homer Electric Association announced a 3.5% increase in its rates beginning January 1. A Tyonek man was arrested over the weekend for stabbing a man in the neck and slapping a family member, according to court documents. An Anchorage civil rights firm has filed a lawsuit on behalf of 19 Soldotna trailer park residents facing eviction.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Bay Realty, listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula since 1974.

