Friday Evening 12-08-23

Cook Inletkeeper, the Homer-based water conservation nonprofit, recently met to discuss home energy efficiency retrofits as part of its “local solutions” series. Research for a new hydroelectric project in Bristol Bay is underway. A Soldotna woman was arrested earlier this week for shooting through a neighbor’s window while trying to break up a dog fight outside her house, according to Alaska State Troopers.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Bay Realty, listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula since 1974.

