Thursday Evening 12-07-23

The City of Homer announced in a press release today that they are notifying individuals that their personal information may have been compromised. A four-day school week could become a reality for Kenai schools. The long-sought Kenai bluff stabilization project went out for bid yesterday.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Bay Realty, listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula since 1974.

