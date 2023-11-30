© 2023 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Thursday Morning 11/30/2023

By Simon Lopez
Published November 30, 2023 at 10:00 AM AKST
Ways To Subscribe

After a two year lawsuit, jet skis are once again banned on Kachemak Bay. Alaska Superior Court ruled against the Alaska Department of Fish and Game in the case earlier this month; Kenai Peninsula College announced in a press release Tuesday Kachemak Bay Campus Director Reid Brewer will be resigning; and a Soldotna man pleaded guilty last week to charges of improperly harvesting and possessing a bull moose.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez