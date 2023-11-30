Thursday Morning 11/30/2023

After a two year lawsuit, jet skis are once again banned on Kachemak Bay. Alaska Superior Court ruled against the Alaska Department of Fish and Game in the case earlier this month; Kenai Peninsula College announced in a press release Tuesday Kachemak Bay Campus Director Reid Brewer will be resigning; and a Soldotna man pleaded guilty last week to charges of improperly harvesting and possessing a bull moose.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

