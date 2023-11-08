Wednesday Morning 11/08/2023

For decades, the city of Homer has diverted storm water into Kachemak Bay without treatment. Now, the city is working on creating green infrastructure to improve the storm water entering the bay; The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly held their only November meeting last night; and The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District continued its Budget 101 series this week with a presentation about the district’s fund balance.

