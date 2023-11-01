© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Morning 11/01/2023

By Simon Lopez
Published November 1, 2023 at 10:00 AM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

Every year, Chapman school eighth graders go on a trip outside their local community. This school year is no different, except students will head outside the state for the first time to Yellowstone National Park; and while some people decorate their homes with Christmas lights and plastic reindeer during the holiday season, others prefer to go big on Halloween. Skeletons, strobe lights and all things spooky are plentiful in yards and neighborhoods throughout the central peninsula.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
