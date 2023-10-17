© 2023 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 10-17-23

By Josh Krohn
Published October 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
The city of Homer is falling behind on completing its audits, and is facing issues with producing financial reports. The Kenai Post Office is representing Alaska in a competition against the most engaged post offices in the United States.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of  Bay Realty, listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula since 1974.

Josh Krohn
Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in communications and broadcasting, and a Certified Audio Engineer through the Society of Broadcast Engineers. At 13, he got his first taste for public radio when he interned at KBBI, an experience that shaped his career. Josh returns to Homer after twelve years with Classical 90.7 KVNO, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was senior audio engineer and production coordinator. Previously he was station manager/general manager of KUHB-FM, St. Paul, Alaska, in the Pribilof Islands.
