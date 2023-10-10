© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 10-10-23

By Josh Krohn
Published October 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Homer City Council certified its election during last night’s regular meeting, swearing in incumbents Rachel Lord and Caroline Venuti for a third term in office. Tonight, the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly may finalize a revision to its code that regulates the operation of gravel pits, a years-in-the-making vote that has been characterized by discontentment from operators and dozens of amendments from assembly members. A hunter died in Kodiak over the weekend, according to a press release from the Alaska State Troopers.

Josh Krohn
Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in communications and broadcasting, and a Certified Audio Engineer through the Society of Broadcast Engineers. At 13, he got his first taste for public radio when he interned at KBBI, an experience that shaped his career. Josh returns to Homer after twelve years with Classical 90.7 KVNO, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was senior audio engineer and production coordinator. Previously he was station manager/general manager of KUHB-FM, St. Paul, Alaska, in the Pribilof Islands.
