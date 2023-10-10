Tuesday Evening 10-10-23

Homer City Council certified its election during last night’s regular meeting, swearing in incumbents Rachel Lord and Caroline Venuti for a third term in office. Tonight, the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly may finalize a revision to its code that regulates the operation of gravel pits, a years-in-the-making vote that has been characterized by discontentment from operators and dozens of amendments from assembly members. A hunter died in Kodiak over the weekend, according to a press release from the Alaska State Troopers.

