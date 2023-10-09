Monday Morning 10/09/2023

Rachel Lord and Caroline Venuti come out on top for Homer’s city council race after the city certified its elections Friday, during a canvas board meeting; about 75 homeschool parents and community members gathered in Soldotna Thursday evening to share their grievances and suggest improvements to homeschooling options; and Ravn Alaska, the Alaska airline that specializes in serving small communities, will cease operations out of Kenai Municipal Airport after Oct. 20.

