KBBI Newscast

Monday Morning 10/09/2023

By Simon Lopez
Published October 9, 2023 at 10:00 AM AKDT
Rachel Lord and Caroline Venuti come out on top for Homer’s city council race after the city certified its elections Friday, during a canvas board meeting; about 75 homeschool parents and community members gathered in Soldotna Thursday evening to share their grievances and suggest improvements to homeschooling options; and Ravn Alaska, the Alaska airline that specializes in serving small communities, will cease operations out of Kenai Municipal Airport after Oct. 20.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

