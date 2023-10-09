© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 10-09-23

By Josh Krohn
Published October 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
About 75 homeschool parents and community members gathered in Soldotna Thursday evening to share their grievances and suggest improvements to homeschooling options. Ravn Alaska, the Alaska airline that specializes in serving small communities, will cease operations out of Kenai Municipal Airport after Oct. 20. Four Kenai-area residents were arrested Thursday in what Alaska State Troopers are describing as an illegal gambling scheme operating out of two arcades, one in Kenai and one in Soldotna.

Josh Krohn
